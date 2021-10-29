De Anza College’s football program has struggled all year with their 1-6 record, but still believe that a turnaround is possible.

Despite the current four game losing streak, head coach Tony Santos believes the team had a rough start due to complications off the field.

“The start of the season was rough,” Santos said. “There were a lot of external factors that contributed to the beginning of the season to not be so good.”

Problems for the team began before the season even started with a vaccine mandate being approved for players and coaching staff.

“Two weeks before the season started, President Holmes made the decision to mandate vaccinations, which only a third of the team and staff were able to do,” Santos said.

Though the mandate has affected the football season, coach Santos feels that the decision to mandate vaccines is a necessary one.

“Me and the team support the decision that President Holmes made, and we thank him for his leadership,” Santos said.

Quarterback Jordan Ausbie, 20, an engineering major, believes that there’s a good relationship with the players.

“Despite what our records are, I think that the team has great chemistry and that we are still building,” Ausbie said. “Unfortunately with the way things were going in the beginning of the season, we haven’t been able to be at our best.”

Ausbie said that players were notified two weeks before the first game that everyone needed to be vaccinated to play for the season and that it wasn’t until the fourth week of the season that every player on the roster returned.

While dealing with off the field struggles, the Mountain Lions also struggled on the field, throwing seven interceptions while only scoring nine touchdowns.

“I feel like we were able to bounce back from the position we were in week one,” Ausbie said. “We’re just ready to get working.”

Defensive lineman Gabriel Agular-Pinon, 20, psychology major said that the potential is there but the results are not being seen on the field.

“I feel like we have a lot more to offer and we faced a lot more adversity. I think that played a big part in our setbacks,” Agular-Pinon said. “As far as our skills and our potential, I think we still have to show that off.”

On the opposite side of the ball, De Anza’s defense is allowing 388.3 yards and 29.3 points per game.

“I feel like it’s only up from here,” Agular-Pinon said. “With team chemistry, you need all the components and we’re getting there.”

De Anza has three games left on their schedule, with their last home game being Saturday, Nov. 6, against Feather River.