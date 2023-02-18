De Anza College students voice their opinions regarding the proposed plans under Measure G at the student forum on Feb. 16.

De Anza Student Government held a student forum discussing Measure G on Feb. 16, giving students an opportunity to voice their opinions about the proposed changes to the De Anza College campus.

Senior administration presented their options regarding the A and L quads, the student services center, the events center and affordable housing on campus. Student representatives and attendees asked questions in response to the presented project plan.

No final decisions were made and meetings concerning Measure G will continue to be held over the next few months.