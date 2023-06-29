The 2018 novel “Verity” is a psychologically thrilling deviant from author Colleen Hoover’s usual romance genre.

The book follows the story of a struggling writer, Lowen Ashleigh, who is given the opportunity to finish the bestselling series of another author, Verity Crawford, after she gets into an accident. While going through her notes, Lowen discovers a hidden autobiography revealing dark and disturbing secrets about Verity’s life.

“Verity” is often praised for its ability to blend elements of romance and thriller in a compelling and balanced manner. The book offers a unique combination of genres, creating a narrative that keeps readers engaged from start to finish.

In the first half of the book, the author masterfully sets up an atmosphere of mystery and tension causing her readers to wonder what lies beneath the surface. This initial impression gradually builds up the overall suspense of the story.

As the plot thickens, the author expertly weaves in elements of romance, adding depth and complexity to the characters and their relationships. This romantic angle serves as a backdrop for intense emotional stakes to play out.

One of the strengths of “Verity” is its ability to keep readers on their toes throughout the whole story. The reader’s expectations are manipulated with twists and turns, leaving an eagerness to uncover the truth.

By using both genres to its advantage, the book offers an emotionally gripping and intellectually stimulating experience for romance and thrilling seeking fans.

The book kept me on the edge of my seat from start to finish. One particular aspect that stood out to me was the open-ended nature of the story, where the author intentionally left us without a definitive answer. This deliberate ambiguity opens up a multitude of possibilities and will spark thought-provoking conversations.

Rating: 5 out of 5 stars