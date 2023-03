Foothill De Anza Board of Trustees President Patrick Ahrens speaks on his experience going from a student to working in public service at De Anza College on Feb. 22.

De Anza College alumnus and President of the Foothill De Anza College Board of Trustees Patrick Ahrens has been a longtime advocate for student engagement and affordable housing.

Ahrens was formerly a student trustee and his experiences with housing insecurity inspired him to pursue a career in public service. He continues to advocate for student basic needs and serve his home community.