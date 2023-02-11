The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 12 in the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona for Super Bowl LVII. Both teams were the number one seed in their respective conferences and both held a 14-3 record at the end of the regular season, yet despite them being on par with each other, I believe the Kansas City Chiefs have the upperhand.

While the Chiefs have always had high expectations ever since quarterback Patrick Mahomes won the 2020 Super Bowl back, a majority of NFL fans, De Anza College students included, did not expect the Eagles to take the league by storm with star player Jalen Hurts and newly acquired wide receiver, A.J. Brown, torching NFL defenses.

That dominance continued throughout the entire playoffs as they crushed the number one defense in the NFL in their matchup against the San Francisco 49ers with a score of 31-7 enroute to their Super Bowl appearance. A great offense and a very stout defense creates a great case to win once again as they did in 2018.

Robert LaVigne, 19, communications major, has a strong belief that the Eagles can take it all due to their roster.

”I think they just have the best team,” LaVigne said.

The Kansas City Chiefs will be making their third Super Bowl appearance in the last four years despite losing their best receiver Tyreek Hill, safety Tyrann Mathieu and corner Charvarius Ward to free agency.

They were able to bounce back with newly acquired players such as wide receivers Juju Smith-Schuster and Kadarius Toney for Patrick Mahomes to throw to. They also still have one of the best tight ends in the NFL with Travis Kelce and still maintain their offensive line and defense.

The Eagles are favored according to DraftKings odds, but the Chiefs seem to be De Anza’s favorite to win as a majority of people choose Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs over the Eagles.

Lionel Ricardo Barrow II, 38, radiology major, believes that this is a career defining game.

“Patrick Mahomes is chasing his own legacy,” Barrow said.

Hadi Hamwi, 22, economics major, also said the Chiefs will win it all.

”I think Mahomes is going to pull it together,” Hamwi said. “Just because of their experience I know they can get it done.”

Even with all the talent Philadelphia has, I also believe Kansas City will win simply because they have a better offense and their defense has improved throughout the playoffs which will be able to limit how much Philadelphia can score.

This is the largest football game of the year and the legacy of two very talented teams will be put to the test, but only one will come out victorious. The question is: who will it be?