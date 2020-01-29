Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

De Anza Colleges men’s basketball team is eight games away from possibly claiming the Conference Champion title and a shot at the state playoffs.

Although the team went through some rough patches earlier in the season, Head Coach Jason Damjanovic said that the team has recovered.

With eight games left, the team is working on perfecting their chemistry and finishing out strong.

“We want to get better individually and collectively, everyday and I think we’ve achieved that,” said Damjanovic.

Point guard Jordan Alexander, 22, business major said he agrees that this team is special and worth keeping strong, despite the past defeats.

“Through the tough losses, the one possession losses, we all stayed together because we knew what we were capable of and what we have here,” said Alexander.

Alexander said he believes not only is this a team, it’s a brotherhood.

“I look to my left or I could look to my right and know that people on each side are gonna have my back no matter what situation is going on in the game, even off the court,” he said.

Coach Damjanovic said he believes this season is the most resilient team he has ever coached and the best defensive team De Anza has had in three to four years.

It’s not the talent these student athletes have, it’s the hard work they put into the sport to get the result they need.

If one area needs to be improved, Coach Damjanovic said it is turning over the ball.

The team, in the last few games has gotten as many as 20 turnovers.

Alexander said his goal is to be better everyday by practicing and taking every rep seriously.

“I really feel like this group has a great chance of winning the conference championship,” said Alexander. “I think that is a goal that is not too far fetched since we have great shooters, great ball handlers and we have guys that really want to compete.”

Hard work is what they are going to need to take home conference and the team is confident they have what it takes.

“All teams have some type of closeness and comradery but this one is a little bit more,” said Damjanovic. “They really root for each other and sometimes you don’t see that, especially at this level.”