Football Player Spotlight: Javon Sturns, RB

Kathleen Quinn and Dylan Newman

Kathleen Quinn and Dylan Newman
December 9, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Javon Sturns, 20, business major, balances his academics with his athletic life playing as a running back for De Anza Football.

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email