DA Voices: What are you excited for this season?

Bhuvi Natarajan, Staff ReporterSeptember 26, 2019
Transportation, food, housing big issues for De Anza students
Overnight parking for students struggling with homelessness
De Anza offers first year tuition free to qualifying new students
Foothill-De Anza Board of Trustees votes to demolish Flint Center, rebuild new facility
Sociology instructor receives award for collaborative project in humanities
News
September 2019 News Briefs
Men's Soccer
Folsom Lake College men’s soccer tie De Anza in final moments of game
Opinions
Bernie Sanders best choice for students
Impulse
“It Chapter Two”: Lousy script underwhelms
Apple’s new devices eyecatching, competitively price, but you can wait
La Voz News
The voice of De Anza since 1967.
© 2019 La Voz • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in