DA Voices: What are you excited for this season?

Bhuvi Natarajan, Staff Reporter
September 26, 2019

Gallery|4 Photos
Luis Caballero, 20, psychology major, football,
What I am most excited about this season is definitely getting better because I was out of school for over a year not doing anything and not practicing.

 

