Esports can expand college athletics

As video games and streaming become more popular, incorporating an esports program at De Anza College can prove to be beneficial for students.

Esports is competitive gaming, with full teams and tournaments that play popular video games such as “League of Legends” and “Overwatch.”

De Anza bringing in esports would provide an opportunity for students to get more involved with the school and create a new area for students to compete besides traditional sports.

Creating a community by hosting local tournaments for students or just an area where people can play in their free time allows for a place to decompress as well as bring more attention to the competitive program.

A well-organized gaming program may attract students to De Anza and allow them to eventually transfer to a number of growing universities that offer scholarships to play for their esports program.

UC Irvine and the University of Utah are two out of a growing number of universities which offer scholarships for their esports program, providing students the opportunity to continue their education while gaming.

Esports creates new opportunities for career choices including gaming, shoutcasting, graphic design and even video production.

Joining any team is a responsibility. Students in esports teams can gain valuable experience by juggling school and practices, just like other collegiate sports require.

Height and speed requirements limit opportunities in other sports, but most students can start gaming.

NBA player Gordan Hayward and MMA fighter Demetrious Johnson stream themselves playing all types of video games, bringing athletes and gamers together.

According to SuperData, global esports revenue in 2017 was $1.5 billion dollars and is predicted to increase by 26% in 2020.

De Anza and its students can take advantage of esports’ growing financial opportunity if it comes to our campus.