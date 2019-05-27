Men’s soccer team third in ‘18 conference, prepares for new goal keepers next season

The De Anza College men’s soccer team approaches their season after ranking 10-5-6 and placing third in the Coast South Conference.

De Anza started the spring season slowly, losing their first two scrimmages. Head coach Rusty Johnson said one of the most important things the team can work on is defense.

“De Anza needs to work on their defense, or it will create a false sense of success that will not work against a better team,” said Rusty.

The team wants to carry over the way they moved the ball in the conference for this upcoming season.

“We can bring in the kind of talent that can move the ball around and be technical or bring the type of physical player in that can be more direct,” said Johnson.

Some standout players returning for next season include goal keepers Jerry Hernandez and Sebastian Lopez and center forward Alex Belleza.

Johnson said he expects returning players to set the culture for new players and bring leadership.

“With a junior college team, you are always rebuilding your culture,” said Johnson.

Johnson said an established team culture can be powerful.

The men’s soccer team has consistently placed in the top three of the Coast South Conference consecutively and was ranked top eight of the entire nation in 2014.

Johnson said that players have a target on their backs because of the team’s past successes.

“If a team on the bottom of the conference can sneak one on us, that makes their season,” said Johnson.

Johnson said the expectations remain high for the team next season.