Women’s basketball displays strong team spirit despite multiple adversities

With a current standing of 3-13, De Anza College’s women’s basketball team is dealing with an increasing number of adversities as the season continues.

However, head coach Mike Allen remains upbeat about his team’s position.

“I’m trying to stay away from the negatives and focus on the positives,” said Allen.

Coming off the back of a 65-54 loss to Gavilan College on Jan. 18, a threadbare squad already lacking in players suffered multiple injuries in their last home game.

New players have thus been brought in to alleviate the situation.

One such player is taking this opportunity to gain more experience.

“Coach Mike has me on mainly for defensive pressure against the opposing team. I love the sport so I am just glad the coach gave me