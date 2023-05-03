Attention Mountain Lions!

Join Justin Fry and Bella McClintock on their brand new podcast, Students on Campus. From announcements to advice, they’ll be covering important events on campus, answering questions, and introducing student accessibility resources to help you navigate college life and make the most of your student experience.

This week, their special guest is Autumn Alvarez, who will talk about her role as La Voz News’s editor-in-chief.

Stay tuned for more.