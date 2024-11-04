Empowering voices: How faculty-driven dialogue shapes election engagement

With tomorrow’s election on the horizon, it’s a perfect time to recognize the importance of open dialogue among De Anza College students. After all, community colleges are unique spaces where students from every walk of life come together.

But recently, the chance for real conversations about elections and political issues is overshadowed by disinformation, fear of conflict, or simply not knowing where to begin — not to mention the fear of offending or hurting feelings.

This is where faculty have a powerful role. It’s not just about teaching curriculum; it’s about creating an atmosphere where every student feels they can ask questions, share ideas, and listen to differing viewpoints without judgment, something that is becoming increasingly difficult to do.

Faculty can set the tone by encouraging respectful discussions, opening forums, or even dedicating part of their classes to talk about how policies and political decisions directly impact students’ lives.

In a world that’s increasingly divided, these conversations build trust and break down the barriers to real understanding and with this type of openness real conversations and solutions can come about.

Empowering students to discuss the election openly doesn’t mean pushing a specific viewpoint; it’s about ensuring they have the tools and the confidence to participate meaningfully in the process. Faculty can guide these conversations, helping students navigate the complexities and get past the soundbites.

For many students, this might be the first time they feel comfortable discussing what they believe, and it’s crucial that they have faculty members who genuinely support that growth.

Encouraging open dialogue ultimately strengthens the entire college community, preparing students not just as first-time voters but as informed citizens who understand their impact and know that expressing their viewpoints is absolutely welcomed in this campus.

It’s about time we recognize the critical role faculty play in this and the lasting difference they make by fostering spaces where everyone’s voice can be heard, no matter what side a student might be leaning on– whether that’s siding with Vice President Harris or former President Trump.