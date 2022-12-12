Following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini at the hands of Iran’s “morality police,” women-lead protests spread across the country of Iran.

Since 1979, it has been law that women in Iran are required to wear a headscarf and loose clothing while in public. To protest against these laws, Iranian protestors have been taking off their headscarves, burning them and cutting their hair.

Just over a thousand miles away in India, women are protesting the ban on hijabs in educational institutions. This ban has added onto concerns about the government’s discrimination against the Muslim Indians.

What do these protests have in common? The women of both of these countries are facing incredible subjugation. Even though the motives may be different, they all have the same objective: to have a choice.