Top three favorite podcasts

Podcasts have become a ticket item of many music streaming services’ libraries. From online talk shows to current events, there is surely a podcast that is fine tuned to your interests.

With that being said, here are my top three podcasts that I think you will enjoy. Each podcast mentioned is available on Spotify, Apple Music and iHeartRadio.

Dissect

The “Dissect” podcast is a Spotify curated podcast created by a music lover, for music lovers. Hosted by the soothing voice of Cole Cuchna, “Dissect” takes the listener on a critically thought out journey across many acclaimed albums.

Each season focuses on an artist and an album in their discography. Some of these albums include “Flower Boy” by Tyler The Creator and “DAMN” by Kendrick Lamar.

Cuchna “dissects” each song on the album, carefully picking apart every line and word sung in the track. Cuchna also implements music theory, helping listeners find hidden meaning within many songs that the regular listener may have not noticed.

If you enjoy listening to hip-hop and R&B, you will love “Dissect.”

“Dissect” is available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

TED Talks Daily

“TED Talks Daily” is a fun and educational podcast for people who love learning new things.

Our professors love to use “TED Talks” in our lectures, and in my opinion, they can often be interesting. “TED Talks Daily” has a huge library of hundreds of professional lectures, all served on a bite sized platter.

Ranging from inspirational speeches to thought provoking answered questions, “TED Talks Daily” is a must listen for anybody who wants to expand their knowledge of the world around them.

“TED Talks Daily” is available on Spotify, Apple Music and iHeartRadio.

NPR News Now

“NPR News Now” is as you guess a news podcast. The spice offered by NPR is that this podcast is updated every hour of the day, giving listeners an intimate and digestible news experience.

All episodes are narrated by professional journalists, each coming in with their latest hot stories. If you are interested in keeping up to date with current event issues, in less than 5 minutes you can feel up to date with the world around you.

The best part of the podcast is the aforementioned hourly updates. Whether you are just waking up, eating lunch or laying down in bed, a new suite of important news stories will be delivered to you through this podcast.

NPR News Now is available on NPR’s website, www.npr.org.