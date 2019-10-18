DA Voices: Do you prefer e-books or textbooks?

Arvin Joshua Gatus, Staff Reporter
October 18, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






%E2%80%9CI+prefer+textbooks+because+they+strain+your+eyes+less.+The+textbook+is+a+physical+thing%2C+so+it%E2%80%99s+easier+to+access.%E2%80%9D
Gallery|9 Photos
Ben Krolak, 25, sociology major
“I prefer textbooks because they strain your eyes less. The textbook is a physical thing, so it’s easier to access.”
Print Friendly, PDF & Email