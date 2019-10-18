DA Voices: Do you prefer e-books or textbooks?

Arvin Joshua Gatus, Staff ReporterOctober 18, 2019
Transportation, food, housing big issues for De Anza students
Foothill-De Anza students advocate for affordable housing in Flint Center
Overnight parking for students struggling with homelessness
September 2019 News Briefs
De Anza offers first year tuition free to qualifying new students
News
Zero-cost textbooks prove accessible to more students
DA Voices
DA Voices: How old is too old to be president? Why?
Impulse
FIFA 20 graphics, gameplay a step down compared to previous editions of franchise
Opinions
Smaller classes are beneficial and effective
Comedy: Take a joke or take it seriously
La Voz News
The voice of De Anza since 1967.
© 2019 La Voz • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in