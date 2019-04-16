The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News

DA Voices: Do you like paper towels or hand dryers?

Thomas Anthony, Staff Reporter
April 16, 2019
Filed under Opinions

Gallery|6 Photos
Thomas Anthony
Ana Sanchez, 18, English major. “I don’t really think about it. I don’t go into the bathroom and just think like, ‘Damn, there’s only paper towels in here. There’s no air dryers.’”
Leave a Comment
