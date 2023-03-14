De Anza College’s, La Voz news staff stands in front of the class for a group photo on Jan. 24.

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be a part of La Voz, De Anza’s award-winning student news organization?

Some of the students from the fall 2022 quarter have collaborated to create a video showing you how our classes work.

“Being part of La Voz helps me get connected with my campus,” said Ayah Ali-Ahmad, La Voz’s editor-in-chief for fall 2022.

“Meeting people around campus—other students, faculty, departments, clubs, the student government, and generally being aware of what’s going on around campus—was really important to me. It’s really rewarding to see your name on the website or in the newspaper, as well as get to know people on campus and feel that sense of accomplishment.”