La Voz News


Fact Friday: May 2

Issue 2, Week 4
Ann Peñalosa, Ashley Kang, Gordon Yang, Orly Bryan, and Xitlaly Martinez
May 2, 2025
In this broadcast we cover:

  • Women’s badminton merits in Coast Conference
  • F-1 visas reinstated
  • DASG internal elections begin May 7
  • Career Fair on May 7
  • Jewish-American Heritage Month of May
  • La Voz News print issue available May 6 on campus

Anchored by Gordon Yang featuring Orly Bryan and Xitlaly Martinez
Videography by Ashley Kang
Edited by Ann Penalosa
Produced by Xitlaly Martinez and Orly Bryan

Music by: Christmas Party by shushubobo

About the Contributors
Ann Peñalosa
Ann Peñalosa, Features Editor
To close out her second year at La Voz, Ann’ll focus on videos this quarter — hopefully they won’t all be 40 minutes long. If you need her, she’s probably in the newsroom at L-41 using the airfryer, but she’d love an excuse to get out and touch grass. You’ll probably reach her on the De Anza Discord server or on her Instagram.
Ashley Kang
Ashley Kang, Videography Editor
Ashley is looking forward to developing her video storytelling skills this quarter. She hopes to produce compelling multimedia content that helps the community stay informed and engaged.
Gordon Yang
Gordon Yang, Social Media Editor
Hey! I’m Gordon. This is my fourth quarter with La Voz. During this year, journalism really changed the way I approach affairs around my community and the world. It not only trains language skills, but also teaches us how to build connections with people. My hope for this quarter? No old mistakes in the new quarter. More collaborations and communications with staffers in person. More organized schedules. LET’S GO!
Orly Bryan
Orly Bryan, Social Media Editor
Hi! I’m Orly! I am the Social Media Editor and the host for Fact Friday!
Xitlaly Martinez
Xitlaly Martinez, Audio Editor
Xitlaly Martinez enjoys listening and learning from people. She looks forward to deepening her commitment to journalism.