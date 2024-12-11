The voice of De Anza since 1967.


Increased enrollment affects faculty workload

Students, staff weigh in on new report
Acey Nickel, La Voz Staff
December 11, 2024
Gordon Yang
An infographic displaying the results of the Enrollment Census Report.

De Anza has seen a 2% increase in enrollment this fall compared to fall 2023, according to the quarterly college Enrollment Census Report.

Faculty have reported a definite increase in workload.

“I feel like the more students, the higher the student enrollment numbers are, the more lengthy our workload can be,” Huy Le, academic counselor, said.

Le also provided insight into the popularity of online classes, which currently comprise 55.6% of all enrollment at De Anza. This is a decrease from 2023, which saw online enrollment sit at 57.2%. However, it remains the most popular way for De Anza students to take classes.

“With online classes, there’s a lot of working students and student parents,” Le said. “Especially students who work full time tend to opt in for the online option, because they provide more flexibility.”

Le added that there are other factors behind the choice between online or in-person classes, often coming down to which option for a given class is available.

“Online classes, from what I’ve seen, seem to be in demand, based on looking at the class schedule and seeing the online sections for a certain subject tend to be full or waitlisted,” Le said. “But there are some in- person classes that tend to be full too.”

“It just depends on the subject,” Le said.

On the other hand, students say this has not caused many changes on campus.

“I don’t think I’ve had any difference in difficulty (registering for classes) than other quarters or other years,” Pete Barrant, 22, animation major, said.

Barrant conceded that some classes have always been difficult to get into.

“With my auto class, I managed to get into it, but I know other people who wanted to get into it and weren’t able to,” Barrant said. “But that has been a class where you have to get in quickly.”

Ari Lichtenberger, 23, wildlife technician major, agreed that there had been little issue with registration.

“I haven’t had any troubles (getting into classes),” Lichtenberger said.

Lichtenberger also noted that they had not noticed any changes on campus; however, they admitted that parking was sometimes problematic.

“I don’t drive, I usually get a ride to school, and even my mom has trouble finding parking,” Lichtenberger said. “The parking lot is big, but sometimes there’s not very many spots.”

