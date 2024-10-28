Election Guide: navigating Cupertino City Council and Assembly District 26 races for student voters

With the Nov. 5 election almost a week away, the presidential race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris dominates headlines, but student voters will also help decide the race for Assembly District 26, seats on the Cupertino City Council and multiple state propositions.

This election guide is designed to help students navigate the voting process by providing insights into the key local races, including the Cupertino City Council and the Assembly District 26 seat, to ensure informed decisions are made.

City Counsel

The Cupertino City Council is the local governing body responsible for making decisions on housing, taxes, and infrastructure, and students will need to choose two candidates.

Incumbent Councilmember Kitty Moore’s campaign highlights her deep experience in city governance, where she’s pushed fiscal responsibility, public safety and environmental protection, while driving initiatives to secure grants, expand housing and protect public lands — all with a steadfast commitment to transparency and accountability.

“Having a proud heritage of selfless military service provides me with humble gratitude and willingness to serve,” Moore said during a Cupertino candidate forum held on Oct. 16.

Incumbent Councilmember Hung Wei, backed by pro-housing advocates, is driving efforts to improve infrastructure, expand affordable housing, and boost economic development, rejoining the race after a brief hiatus due to health concerns in September.

“I have dedicated myself to serving the city as a council member and mayor. I advocate for equity, safety and education,” Wei said in a written statement at the candidate forum.

Claudio Bono, a first-generation immigrant and general manager of the Cupertino Hotel, is running a campaign focused on addressing the city’s budget deficit and housing crisis by leveraging his business expertise to generate revenue and improve resident and city official relations. He also recently faced a death threat related to his campaign.

“Given the opportunity, I’m ready to serve not just one, but two terms to protect our city staff and communities from relentless falsehoods. I’ve watched progress stall for too many years, and it’s time for a fresh face and new energy. Together, we can finally move Cupertino forward,” Bono said at the forum.

R. “Ray” Wang, a second-generation immigrant, entrepreneur and former Cupertino city planning commissioner from 2019 to 2023, is focusing his campaign on preserving Cupertino’s suburban quality of life, advocating for resident rights and fostering community collaboration for responsible development and long-term solutions.

“I will listen to residents and ensure their input is taken into account, while pushing special interests to the back. We’re here for a couple of reasons: fiscal accountability, economic growth and a focus on public safety,” Ray said at the forum.

Wang has faced controversy for allegedly belittling city workers and harassing residents who disagree with him, leading to his removal from the city planning commission, though he denies the allegations.

Rod Sinks, who served as Cupertino mayor in 2013 and 2019, is running a campaign focused on economic development, environmental sustainability, negotiating for a real downtown, addressing the city’s revenue gap, restoring local control over housing and ensuring public safety through strong ties with local law enforcement and emergency services.

“I will navigate State Housing Law to negotiate with developers to bring better housing projects. I’m committed to positive collaboration,” Sinks said at the forum.

Sinks also highlighted his work on improving transportation in Cupertino and his work on helping shut down the Lehigh cement plant that had more than 2,000 violations over a 10-year period.

Barry Chang, a former Cupertino mayor in 2016, is centering his campaign on alleviating traffic congestion, improving public safety and health, expanding senior services and addressing homelessness and mental health challenges.

“Cupertino is in crisis. It’s a dangerous situation if you continue to vote for people like Kitty Moore and Ray Wang,” Chang said.

Gilbert Wong, who served as Cupertino mayor in 2010 and 2012, emphasizes restoring sensible governance by prioritizing affordable housing, public safety, fiscal responsibility and the expansion of public trails.

“Diversity is our strength, and different communities can ensure everyone’s voice is heard,” Wong said. “I want to ensure that Cupertino remains a vibrant, inclusive place for families, students and local businesses.”

State Assembly

The next important local race for students to watch is California’s 26th Assembly District. The State Assembly, the lower house of the California Legislature, is responsible for proposing and passing state laws, with assemblymembers serving two-year terms.

Vice President of the Santa Clara County Board of Education, Tara Sreekrishnan, and President of Foothill-De Anza College Board of Trustees Patrick Ahrens, are the two candidates looking to secure the position.

Patrick Ahrens, a former De Anza student who experienced homelessness during college, advocates for affordable education and draws on his personal challenges and leadership experience to address housing insecurity.

Ahrens’ priorities include:

Expanding mental health care access

Building affordable housing

Tackling homelessness through permanent housing

Protecting reproductive healthcare rights

In 2020, Ahrens led the effort to pass Measure G, which funded facility upgrades across the district, and secured a $200 million housing bond to provide housing for students, staff and faculty.

Ahrens has been endorsed by 35 organizations including Planned Parenthood, The Mercury News, California Teachers Association and the California Democratic Party.

Tara Sreekrishnan’s priorities are:

Affordable housing

Public safety

Fiscal responsibility

Environmental sustainability

Sreekrishnan draws on her experience as deputy chief of staff to State Senator Dave Cortese and her role as vice president of the Santa Clara County Board of Education.

Sreekrishnan helped lead the effort to shut down Santa Clara County’s largest polluter, the Lehigh cement plant, while also advocating for modernizing infrastructure to prevent wildfires and promoting renewable energy sources.

“We would need to triple our rate of greenhouse gas reductions to meet our ambitious state climate goals, including carbon neutrality by 2045,” Sreekrishnan said.

She aims to enhance youth crime prevention, integrate mental health support into law enforcement and expand renewable energy industries.

Sreekrishnan also helped create a program in Dave Cortese’s office that provided $1,000 monthly stipends to homeless high school seniors in Santa Clara County to support their transition out of homelessness and offer financial stability during their final year of school.

“These stipends will help students access higher education, access housing (and) access basic needs,” Sreekrishnan said.

Sreekrishnan’s campaign emphasizes her commitment to standing up to special interests by relying on grassroots support to stay focused on the needs of the community without influence from corporate donors.

“Whether it’s billionaire real estate interests that are directly profiting off our housing crisis, big utility companies, big oil,” she said. “They have invested a lot against me in this race, because they know that I will continue to take them on.”