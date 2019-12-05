La Voz awarded at regional convention
December 5, 2019
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
La Voz student journalists received various accolades at the Journalism Association of Community Colleges state convention in San Jose on November 16, Saturday. Six De Anza students attended the convention with La Voz adviser and JACC president Cecilia Deck and participated in workshops and competitions. Three De Anza journalism alum who transferred to SJSU played key volunteer roles: Christian Trujano, Stephanie Lam and Kunal Mehta.
Infographic
First Place – Julia Kolman
Column Writing
First Place – Thomas Anthony
Editorial
Second place – Andrew Shinjo
Honorable Mention – Christian Trujano
Video Journalism
Fourth place – Bryan Vo, Don Le
Feature Story
Honorable mention – John Bricker, Hwan Lee
News writing in live competition
Third place – Ethan Bennett