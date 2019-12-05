La Voz awarded at regional convention

Editorial Board
December 5, 2019

La Voz student journalists received various accolades at the Journalism Association of Community Colleges state convention in San Jose on November 16, Saturday. Six De Anza students attended the convention with La Voz adviser and JACC president Cecilia Deck and participated in workshops and competitions. Three De Anza journalism alum who transferred to SJSU played key volunteer roles: Christian Trujano, Stephanie Lam and Kunal Mehta.

Infographic

First Place – Julia Kolman

Column Writing

First Place – Thomas Anthony

Editorial

Second place – Andrew Shinjo

Honorable Mention – Christian Trujano

Video Journalism

Fourth place – Bryan Vo, Don Le

Feature Story

Honorable mention – John Bricker, Hwan Lee

News writing in live competition

Third place – Ethan Bennett

