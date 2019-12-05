La Voz awarded at regional convention

La Voz student journalists received various accolades at the Journalism Association of Community Colleges state convention in San Jose on November 16, Saturday. Six De Anza students attended the convention with La Voz adviser and JACC president Cecilia Deck and participated in workshops and competitions. Three De Anza journalism alum who transferred to SJSU played key volunteer roles: Christian Trujano, Stephanie Lam and Kunal Mehta.