The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News

Menu

La Voz awarded at statewide journalism convention

Staff
April 23, 2019
Filed under News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






La Voz News student journalists received various accolades at the Journalism Association of Community Colleges state convention in Sacramento from March 28-30.

Four students attended the convention and participated in workshops and competitions.

The JACC recognized the La Voz website with a General Excellence award for Online Edition.

Cecilia Deck, De Anza College journalism department chair and La Voz adviser, was elected to serve as president-elect for one year and president for the 2020-21 term of the JACC.

The JACC, which represents 50 community colleges in California, gave the following awards to members of La Voz for work published during the 2017-18 school year.

 

Enterprise News Story

Meritorious Award

Genevieve Kolar, Christian Babcock and Matt Risko

 

Profile Feature Story

Second Place

Christian Babcock

 

Video Journalism

Third Place

Christian Trujano, Ethan Maneja, Jack Molmud and Aysha Rehman

 

Student Designed Ad

Third Place

Genevieve Kolar

 

Editorial

Forth Place

John Bricker

 

Inside Page Layout

Honorable Mention

Audrey Marques and Tremaurice Johnson

 

Feature Story

Honorable Mention

Damon Ong

 

Environmental Portrait Photo

Honorable Mention

Jeffrey Windham

 

Two awards were given for excellence in live competitions at the convention.

 

Copy Editing

Second Place

My Do

 

Feature Story

Honorable Mention

Abhiram Prattipati

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: ,

Leave a Comment