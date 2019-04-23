La Voz awarded at statewide journalism convention
April 23, 2019
Filed under News
La Voz News student journalists received various accolades at the Journalism Association of Community Colleges state convention in Sacramento from March 28-30.
Four students attended the convention and participated in workshops and competitions.
The JACC recognized the La Voz website with a General Excellence award for Online Edition.
Cecilia Deck, De Anza College journalism department chair and La Voz adviser, was elected to serve as president-elect for one year and president for the 2020-21 term of the JACC.
The JACC, which represents 50 community colleges in California, gave the following awards to members of La Voz for work published during the 2017-18 school year.
Enterprise News Story
Meritorious Award
Genevieve Kolar, Christian Babcock and Matt Risko
Profile Feature Story
Second Place
Christian Babcock
Video Journalism
Third Place
Christian Trujano, Ethan Maneja, Jack Molmud and Aysha Rehman
Student Designed Ad
Third Place
Genevieve Kolar
Editorial
Forth Place
John Bricker
Inside Page Layout
Honorable Mention
Audrey Marques and Tremaurice Johnson
Feature Story
Honorable Mention
Damon Ong
Environmental Portrait Photo
Honorable Mention
Jeffrey Windham
Two awards were given for excellence in live competitions at the convention.
Copy Editing
Second Place
My Do
Feature Story
Honorable Mention
Abhiram Prattipati