La Voz awarded at statewide journalism convention

La Voz News student journalists received various accolades at the Journalism Association of Community Colleges state convention in Sacramento from March 28-30.

Four students attended the convention and participated in workshops and competitions.

The JACC recognized the La Voz website with a General Excellence award for Online Edition.

Cecilia Deck, De Anza College journalism department chair and La Voz adviser, was elected to serve as president-elect for one year and president for the 2020-21 term of the JACC.

The JACC, which represents 50 community colleges in California, gave the following awards to members of La Voz for work published during the 2017-18 school year.

Enterprise News Story

Meritorious Award

Genevieve Kolar, Christian Babcock and Matt Risko

Profile Feature Story

Second Place

Christian Babcock

Video Journalism

Third Place

Christian Trujano, Ethan Maneja, Jack Molmud and Aysha Rehman

Student Designed Ad

Third Place

Genevieve Kolar

Editorial

Forth Place

John Bricker

Inside Page Layout

Honorable Mention

Audrey Marques and Tremaurice Johnson

Feature Story

Honorable Mention

Damon Ong

Environmental Portrait Photo

Honorable Mention

Jeffrey Windham

Two awards were given for excellence in live competitions at the convention.

Copy Editing

Second Place

My Do

Feature Story

Honorable Mention

Abhiram Prattipati