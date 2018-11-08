De Anza faculty get one time raise, retirement plan

The Foothill-De Anza Faculty Association ratified a deal with the district resulting in a temporary five percent pay raise for faculty on Thursday, Oct. 11.

Three-hundred six faculty members voted in favor of ratifying the salary settlement and two opposed, according to an email from Faculty Association president Tim Shively.

In the spring quarter, faculty members requested a cost of living adjustment increase, but the district was hesitant because of the current budget deficit situation.

After 10 months of negotiation, the district has agreed to offer faculty members a bonus if they retire by the end of the academic year, according to the Faculty Association newsletter.

The proposed bonus is 75 percent of faculty member’s annual salary.

For faculty members to be eligible, they must have worked five years of full-time service at Foothill-De Anza as a regular or contract faculty employee, be eligible to retire under STRS or PERS and agree to resign from full-time employment this academic year, according to the Faculty Association newsletter.

Whether another push for a cost of living adjustment for faculty again cannot be confirmed, Executive Secretary of the Foothill-De Anza Faculty Association Robert Stockwell said, “we will continue to strive for pay and benefit increases.”