De Anza College’s La Voz News wins journalism awards1 min read
April 26, 2018
La Voz News student journalists received awards for opinion stories, videos, an infographic about sexual assault and a student-designed at the Journalism Association of Community Colleges state convention in Burbank March 22-24. Eleven De Anza students attended and participated in 50+ workshops by media professionals on current media topics.
Students received the following awards for work in La Voz News and Video La Voz from 2017:
- Second place: Kunal Mehta for the opinion story “Fight Nazis with peaceful condemnation, not punches.”
- Second place: Jack Molmud and Francisco Cardenas for the video “Humans of De Anza: Evan Garcia”
- Third place: Genevieve Kolar, Ana Acosta, Audrey Marques and Megan Wong for the infographic “Sexual assault and harassment survey”
- Fourth place: Jaerica Vitug for an advertisement for De Anza College Library’s Banned Book Week.
- Honorable mention: Jarra Gojolo and Francisco Cardeanas for the video “Parking at De Anza”
- Honorable mention: Neil McClintick for the editorial “De Anza Police should be more transparent”
La Voz, along with De Anza College, is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.