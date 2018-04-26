The voice of De Anza College since 1967

LA VOZ NEWS

De Anza College’s La Voz News wins journalism awards1 min read

La+Voz+News+staff+members+celebrate+at+journalism+conference+March+24.
La Voz News staff members celebrate at journalism conference March 24.

Cecilia Deck
April 26, 2018
Filed under News

La Voz News student journalists received awards for opinion stories, videos, an infographic about sexual assault and a student-designed at the Journalism Association of Community Colleges state convention in Burbank  March 22-24. Eleven De Anza students attended and participated in 50+ workshops by media professionals on current media topics.

Students received the following awards for work in La Voz News and Video La Voz from 2017:

La Voz, along with De Anza College, is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

