La Voz News student journalists received awards for opinion stories, videos, an infographic about sexual assault and a student-designed at the Journalism Association of Community Colleges state convention in Burbank March 22-24. Eleven De Anza students attended and participated in 50+ workshops by media professionals on current media topics.

Students received the following awards for work in La Voz News and Video La Voz from 2017:

La Voz, along with De Anza College, is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.