The voice of De Anza College since 1967

LA VOZ NEWS

Meet the candidates: DASB President 2018

Simone Clay, Jeffrey Windham, and Megan Wong
March 5, 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Slideshow • 3 Photos

Jesus Pacheco, 21, computer science major has big plans for this year’s election. Before joining the DASB Senate, Pacheco had run across some issues at De Anza College and wanted to do something to fix them. “I used to go to the student senate and try to get help, and some issues I got resolved, but that is the main reason I joined,” said Pacheco. Pacheco was intrigued by what the DASB Senate had to offer and decided to join. As president, Pacheco hopes to create more jobs for students. Coming from a business background, Pacheco said he has the knowledge to create change and cut the budget without sacrificing a lot. He also mentioned the need for more security cameras on campus. Pacheco was initially nervous about the election, but said he is excited to run. “I have a lot of really good competition,” he said. “These people are pretty smart and very overqualified, but I like a challenge.”

 

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment