Meet the candidates: DASB President 2018

Jesus Pacheco, 21, computer science major has big plans for this year’s election. Before joining the DASB Senate, Pacheco had run across some issues at De Anza College and wanted to do something to fix them. “I used to go to the student senate and try to get help, and some issues I got resolved, but that is the main reason I joined,” said Pacheco. Pacheco was intrigued by what the DASB Senate had to offer and decided to join. As president, Pacheco hopes to create more jobs for students. Coming from a business background, Pacheco said he has the knowledge to create change and cut the budget without sacrificing a lot. He also mentioned the need for more security cameras on campus. Pacheco was initially nervous about the election, but said he is excited to run. “I have a lot of really good competition,” he said. “These people are pretty smart and very overqualified, but I like a challenge.”