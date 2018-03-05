Meet the candidates: DASB President 2018

Jesus Pacheco, 21, computer science major
has big plans for this year’s election.
Before joining the DASB Senate, Pacheco
had run across some issues at De Anza College
and wanted to do something to fix them.
“I used to go to the student senate and try to
get help, and some issues I got resolved, but
that is the main reason I joined,” said Pacheco.
Pacheco was intrigued by what the DASB
Senate had to offer and decided to join.
As president, Pacheco hopes to create
more jobs for students. Coming from a business
background, Pacheco said he has the
knowledge to create change and cut the budget
without sacrificing a lot. He also mentioned
the need for more security cameras
on campus.
Pacheco was initially nervous about the
election, but said he is excited to run. “I have
a lot of really good competition,” he said.
“These people are pretty smart and very
overqualified, but I like a challenge.”