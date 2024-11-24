Letter to the editor: Abortion bans violate human rights

People are violating the UN Declaration of Human Rights as a result of the overturn of Roe v. Wade; many women have suffered and lost their rights due to this disaster two years ago, questioning why the U.S. Supreme Court has abandoned their duties of protecting fundamental rights.

In a recent article by Irin Carmon for New York Magazine, “The Deaths and Agonies of Trump’s Abortion Bans,” about the overturn of Roe v. Wade, Carmon declares that at least four women have died because of the abortion bans. As a result, Carmon claims that “…pregnant women are being refused basic medical care, autonomy, and even, in some cases, freedom of movement.”

Refusing pregnant women medical care is a violation of human rights. Additionally, this means that the Supreme Court has denied women’s rights to healthcare and safety, which should not be justified.

This ban also harms the UN Declaration of Human Rights articles. In Article 3, they declare that “Everyone has the right to life, liberty and security of person.” This article underlines that “everyone,” including women, has the right to life, liberty and security.

By overturning Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court has done nothing but put women’s lives in danger and contradict the Declaration of Human Rights.

Editor’s response: Thank you for your letter, your point of view is greatly valued.