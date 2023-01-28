“Glass Onion,” the long-awaited sequel to Netflix’s 2016 film “Knives Out” is just as much of a hit as its predecessor.

Daniel Craig returns as southern detective Benoit Blanc in the new whodunit set on the island of tech-billionaire Miles Bron, played by Edward Norton.

Bron hosts a murder mystery party for his tight knit and unlikely group of friends titled the “Disruptors,” featuring a star-studded cast including Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Dave Bautista and Janelle Monáe.

As a sequel, “Glass Onion” is much more flamboyant and extravagant compared to “Knives Out.” Each of the characters have a unique use for their wealth but it all comes from a similar source: Bron and his hugely successful technology company, Alpha.

As the movie progresses, the way in which characters like Bron have acquired their wealth becomes contested, while instances of manipulation toward his friends’ money for Bron’s own personal gain are brought to the surface.

Tensions explode right after Blanc effortlessly solves the entirety of Bron’s game but the failed murder mystery party becomes an immediate reality with the sudden death of Bautista’s character Duke Cody.

The events of succession are quick: the lights flare out, no one can be seen and everyone is blamed – until finally, we reach the truth. The revealing of Blanc’s purpose on the island and the real identity of Bron’s “wife” piece everything together.

The murderer is not an easy guess for viewers as each character is delved into just enough to make them all people of interest.

Matched with a dialogue of wit and consistent jokes is a clever and well-constructed plot line. The film’s lightheartedness appeals to most viewers, from the digs it takes at certain real-life celebrities to random cameos throughout the film.

Each of the actors fall into their respective roles with immeasurable flair, but one of the stand-out performances is the return of Craig’s character. With a developed background from the previous movie, Blanc’s ridiculous yet endearing personality makes for a surprisingly good detective.

In addition, the film satirizes types of people many of us encounter in our own lives. Kate Hudson’s character Birdie is an oblivious and mindless influencer while Claire, played by Hahn, is a corrupt politician.

The film’s setting during the pandemic also pokes fun at the various masking styles of each character while expressing a disconnect through the availability of an instant “cure” without social distancing.

Overall, “Glass Onion” is just as much of an entertaining movie as the first. With a slightly dramatic ending, it was a great sequel to the potential series of movies to come.

Rating: 4 out of 5