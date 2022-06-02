The documentary series “Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star” on Netflix was an enjoyable mix of true crime and sports content. Audiences would enjoy it if they are a fan of either genre.

Senzo Robert Meyiwa was a soccer star known for his beautiful smile. The 27-year-old South African soccer national team captain was in his prime and enjoying a love life with the singer Kelly Khumalo–a happy life that didn’t last long.

On October 26, 2014, Meyiwa was shot and killed at Khumalo’s house.

The series follows this tragedy as it shocked the whole of South Africa and marked a national tragedy in the country. The South African national soccer team lost its captain, and his death left a lot of questions for the nation to answer on its own.

Something that stands out about Meyiwa’s case is that the authorities stated that the death resulted from a robbery, but if one actually looks into this case and watches the documentary, there will be many suspicious details that make one feel that there is something suspicious going on behind the scenes of this case.

There were seven people in Kelly Khumalo’s house, and between those seven people, Khumalo felt most suspicious as well as Tumelo Madlala, Senzo’s best friend. However, a lot of evidence was lost or tampered with, especially as the house was cleaned before the crime scene could be looked at.

It’s hard to tell what truly happened that night.

Fans of soccer or true crime documentaries should watch this film as an interesting cross section between two worlds. It goes into a lot of detail about Senzo’s death and the investigation that happened afterwards. It makes viewers concentrate as they try to get the full image of what truly happened.

Rating: 4 stars out of 5