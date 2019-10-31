‘Tell Me Who I Am’ a disturbing trauma film

“Tell Me Who I Am,” is an enticing and disturbing documentary, but not worthy of putting on your watchlist.

The documentary is about two identical twins Marcus and Alex Lewis who confront each other after 20 years about their childhood traumas. Director Ed Perkins does a good job of eliciting the consequences of memory loss and family betrayal.

At the age of 18, Marcus woke up from a motorcycle accident leaving him no memory of anyone or anything except for his brother, Alex. In an attempt to give Marcus a past, Alex recalls years of their childhood and relays his memories in the form of stories and photographs.

The film is divided into three parts: from Marcus’ point of view, from Alex’s point of view and finally the confrontation between the two brothers.

The documentary leaves it to the viewers to decide if Alex was right to leave out details of Marcus’ childhood.

“Tell Me Who I am,” successfully captures the years of emotional strain the two brothers were going through in their own ways.

From adolescence to their middle ages, these twins have carried the burdens of their past. Marcus with questions and Alex with the answers that he does not wish to provide, creates a wall between the two brothers who long to be with each other like old times again.

The audience can truly sense the pain that they are going through separately.

This documentary can be listened to as a podcast as the two brothers narrate their lives to relay a gruesome and traumatic story.

Viewers will be at the edge of their seat when Alex finally discloses what horrific details he never mentioned to Marcus even though there are many hints provided throughout the biography of what they may be.

This movie is not recommended for anyone that is sensitive or has an abusive past as the biography ends on an extremely unsettling reveal.

Although “Tell Me Who I Am,” is quite interesting, this is not something to watch to gain some sort of entertainment. If you have read the book, this film may appeal to you, but it is definitely not a must see.

⭐⭐⭐.5