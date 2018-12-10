The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News

Menu

An Evening of Jazz event showcases talented students

Christian Trujano, Editor-in-Chief
December 10, 2018
Filed under Impulse

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Gallery|4 Photos
Christian Trujano
A copy of the program of An Evening of Jazz at the VPAC center on Dec. 3.

Christmas spirit, Michael Jackson jazz renditions and a room filled with smiles came out of An Evening of Jazz held at the VPAC center at De Anza College on Dec. 3. The event was hosted and directed by professor Mason Razavi and co-sponsored by DASB.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , ,

About the Contributor
Christian Trujano, Editor-in-Chief

I have been with La Voz for a full year. Starting of as a reporter last Fall for two quarters, back to back, before taking on news editor in the spring,...

Leave a Comment
Navigate Left
Navigate Right