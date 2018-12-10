An Evening of Jazz event showcases talented students
December 10, 2018
Christmas spirit, Michael Jackson jazz renditions and a room filled with smiles came out of An Evening of Jazz held at the VPAC center at De Anza College on Dec. 3. The event was hosted and directed by professor Mason Razavi and co-sponsored by DASB.
