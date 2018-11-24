Jaden Smith fortifies his integration into the rap culture with ‘The Sunset Tapes: A Cool Tape Story’

Jaden Smith’s “The Sunset Tapes: A Cool Tape Story,” released on Nov. 17, was strangely amusing, with a variety of melodies, beats, concepts and lyrics, proving him to be an up and coming artist in the music industry.

The young rapper has been making a name for himself in the rap industry as of late, where he’s produced some nice flows along with steady, up tempo beats.

The album was shocking because it did not have any features, showing how Smith is trying stand out and make a name for himself while also distancing himself from his father, Will Smith’s, name.

The first song, which evidently was the albums best song, “SOHO,” started the album on a strong note. Smith really showcased some of his talents lyrically, as he rapped with the beat well, while also adding a nice touch of auto tune.

Smith also showed his freestyle talents with the song “ A Calabasas Freestyle.” In this song, Smith shed light on some social justice issues.

“Oh my, ‘nother young black boy dead again,” said Smith on the track.

Some criticism could be made with the album though, considering how long and played out it is.

The album has too many similar songs such as; “Play This On A Mountain Sunset,” or “ Distant,” which seem to drag on as the song goes along.

Also, all of the songs have auto tune so, if you are not a fan of that type of lyricism, this album would push you away.

Overall, this album was a nice step forward, and a solid edition to Smith’s “Cool Tapes” series.