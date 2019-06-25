Best places to kick back outdoors

Gallery | 3 Photos Francisco Medina Concrete seats that overlook Rotary PlayGround and Downtown San Jose

Rotary PlayGarden

The Rotary PlayGarden is located between the San Jose International Airport and Downtown San Jose. The park is recognized for its unique features that were built to provide a fun place for families. There are areas for those who want to relax in the shade or soak in the sun. Visitors also get to indulge in the many creative parts of the park. Behind the park is an eye-catching view that captures the skyline of Downtown San Jose.

Japanese Friendship Garden sign leading you the entrance of the place.

Japanese Friendship Garden

The Japanese Friendship Garden located on Senter Road in San Jose is home to a garden that features Japanese style decors and ponds filled with colorful Koi fish. There are secluded areas both in and out of the garden that provide a sense of privacy. The extensive shaded grassy areas make it the perfect place to relax and take in the surrounding floral. Neighboring the Japanese Friendship Garden is the Happy Hollow Zoo.

Water trail and trees giving off the perfect outdoorsy feeling.

Alum Rock Park

Alum Rock Park, located deep in east side San Jose, greets visitors with river trails, picnic areas and a short mountain hike that overlooks the entire city. The sounds of the water flowing down the streams are soothing to the ears and creates that sense of peacefulness. If getting active is the motive, then completing the hike to the top of the mountain treats hikers to a breathtaking view of San Jose and the blue sky. It doesn’t get any better than relaxing at the peak while looking off into the distance.