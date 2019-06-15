De Anza College hosts first communication night

Stephanie Anderson, speech communication department faculty, organized the first De Anza College Communication Night on June 4.

Anderson said she wanted to empower her audience and channel the idea that students “have the power through communication to create various realities,” and voice their opinions on the topic they were passionate about.

The event consisted of six acts with the underlying theme of communication.

The opening biographical drama named “Am I Chinese Enough?” was written and performed by Kim Lisa Yee.

The twenty-five minute drama told the challenges she overcame and how she found resolution in being Chinese.

“The quickest way to kill a culture, is to kill its language,” said Kim.

Charles J. Orlando presented “Let’s Talk About Men,” a poem embodying a father’s feelings about the men his daughter dates and examining how society differentiates between men and women, especially in dating.

Gabby Nguyen and Anne Nguygen harmonised to “Fly” written by Avril Lavigne.

They said one has to overcome their self-doubt to reach their maximum potential.

Bernice Webber performed the poem “Let America be America Again,” written by Lagston Hughes.