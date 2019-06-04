Women in Computer Science Club hosts Google career panel

Professionals from Google and other Silicon Valley companies spoke at the Google Career Development Panel hosted by the De Anza Women in Computer Science Club on May 16.

“This was my first student panel,” said Everi Osofsky, software engineer and speaker. “I liked it because as a student just about a year ago, I would go to panels like this and it is interesting to be on the other side.”

Along with Osofsky, panelists Ran Tao, software engineer, Maggie Oh, lead technical artist, and Shiblee Hasan, senior UX engineer, answered students’ questions on resumes, languages and college education.

The Google Career Development Panel is the first event the Women in Computer Science Club has made open to the public, although the club has hosted panels before.

“I think it’s a good start because there isn’t a lot of interaction between the students and the companies and the workers in there,” said Priyanshi Sharma, president of Women in Computer Science Club.

The audience asked panelists questions throughout the event.

“It was really helpful,” said Henry Nguyen, 19, computer science major. “Because they mentioned a lot of books and resources that you can use to make your interview better.”

Club advisor and computer science professor Jennifer Parrish said the club will host more events for students in the future.