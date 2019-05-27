De Anza Office of Equity hosts Black History and Chill featuring ‘BlackKkKlansman’

Black History and Chill, hosted by the De Anza College Office of Equity, presented the film “BlacKkKlansman” among community building and conversation.

The film, based on a true story, portrays how police brutality and confederalism is exposed by the first ever African-American detective, Ron Stallworth, portrayed by John David Washington.

Detective Stallworth infiltrates the Ku Klux Klan while trying to balance his romance with student activist Patrice Dumas. played by Laura Harrier.

The Spike Lee directed film takes place in the 1970s in Colorado Springs, vividly demonstrating the events of racism.

National Civil Rights leader Kwame Ture spoke on police brutality, relating the events to the contemporary Black Lives Matter movement.

Stallworth successfully joins the KKK. Using an additional officer to take on the in-person interactions, the two work carefully and skillfully to gain the trust of the confederate minded Colorado folks.

Black History and Chill attendees loved the movie.

“It was really good. I never watched it before but I wanted to,” Joseph Lopez, 19, community member. “It had a lot of real events that did happen. It wasn’t just a movie, it was a real event movie that had historic meaning.”