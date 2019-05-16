Adulting workshop provides insight into life after college

De Anza College’s adulting workshop unveiled questions and concerns students have about life after college on April 24.

Mariah Beltran and Kristiana Guan, practicum trainees of the psychological services department, guided students through this transition period and the different possibilities, practicalities and pathways that one may encounter.

The first adulting workshop series hosted outlined tasks toward independent living for students who are on the cusp of adulthood.

Every student experience is personalized through a survey based on their interest in knowing about house hunting, budgeting and cooking.

Beltran and Guan provided tips and tricks that begin the process of finding your own path to adulthood.

The adulting workshop can ease worries about stepping into the unknown by seeing realistic budgets and rent costs in the Bay Area, along with learning about apps and other resources that will help you in those fields.

Beltran said motivation for the workshop was to share with students the knowledge she gained in adulthood that would have benefited her when she was a college student.

“If you come from a family where parents are immigrants, they haven’t necessarily gone through this process here, and so it can be really different” Guan said, regarding the fact that no classes are required that prepare students for the real world.

Kurt Patrick Catacutan, 23, psychology major, comes from an immigrant family from the Philippines and is a first generation college student.

Catacutan said his parents see any expression of personal opinion as disrespect which limits his freedom at home.

Finding his independence while balancing opposing ideals with parents who are not supportive of his career choices are emotional barriers of adulting he must conquer.

“It was a really good way to establish college students to start thinking of these necessary things that are not taught to us in high school, or even by our parents,” said Catacutan.