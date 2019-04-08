Former FBI director James Comey defines a leader

“It was never one of my career goals to become an unemployed celebrity,” said former FBI director of the United States, James Comey, to a full house at the Flint Center on March 22.

Comey spoke humorously on the controversy of his dismissal without hesitating to speak his mind on Trump throughout the event.

“I was numb, I was disoriented, it never occurred to me that I’d be fired,” said Comey. He found out in a letter from the president that he was fired.

“My encounters with the president were in my perception a series of efforts by him to pull me close and me push away,” said Comey.

The pull and push relationship between him and the president, he said, is what caused Trump to dislike him, and ultimately led up to his dismissal.

Shortly after, Evan Low, California state assembly member, joined him on stage to discuss his views on Trump and leadership.

The first private conversation Comey had with Trump was in regards to information that was believed to be held by Russia, possibly leaking obscene photographs of Trump with Russian prostitutes.

A claimed forty-five minute conversation of defensive responses from president occurred. The information was not confirmed.

“Do I look like I need prostitutes?” Trump asked, according to Comey. The audience roared in laughter.

“I believe Trump is a deeply insecure person,” said Comey.

“Anybody who lies constantly, treats women and speaks about them like pieces of meat, that person, forget party label, that person is not morally fit to be president of the United States,” said Comey. The audience cheered after this remark.

In the end, Comey’s goal was not to analyze Trump, but to express his values and morals that reflect his leadership abilities.

“What are the values of this nation, above taxes, and immigration, and guns, and all the things we have important disagreements about?” Comey said. “What unites us in this country?”