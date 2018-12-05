Chancellor office hour event suffers low student turnout

In an effort to support and get in-touch with De Anza College students, staff and faculty, Chancellor Judy Miner, along with other faculty members, hosted an open office hour in the Campus Center on Nov. 28.

“This event is really about being available to people,” Minor said, “to be visible, so people know I really do care.”

Unfortunately not many students showed up to this event. Most of the people who frequently stopped and chatted with Minor were De Anza staff.

“I would like to do more of these events during the lunch hour, because I think that is a better time to bring students.” Minor said, “ Even if it just a few students, it is a chance to connect, and a chance to get on campus, and that makes me happy, “

Students who did show up, like Carlos Coronel, 20, business major, found the event to be informative.

“This event was very interesting, I learned a lot, everybody was friendly with me, and I felt very welcomed,” Coronel said

Minor said she hopes to host more of the open office hour events in the future to other colleges in the district. Her next event will be held in Sunnyvale on Dec. 5.