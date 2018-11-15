Sparking inspiration through cultural education

For the first time ever, De Anza College hosted International Education Week, a nation-wide campaign that sheds light on hardships international students face, while offering education and advice for the future. The event, sponsored by the International Student Program and DASB.

“We want to use this opportunity to inspire students,” said Joseph Ng, program supervisor at ISP.

The campaign, an initiative of the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Department of Education, promoted important international education and spreads awareness about other cultures and the hurdles one can face when studying and working abroad.

“It is important for everyone to understand cultures, language and diversity,” said Ng.

Hayley Davidson, the program coordinator for communications and events at the ISP, explained that students will get more information about global opportunities, such as guidance and advice on careers, internships and fellowships. Davidson hoped the week will “spark some inspiration” within the students.

To make the event more personal, De Anza alumni were invited as lecturers. These former international students will talk about their experiences on their road to their current jobs.

There were showings of two different films; “From the Land of Gandhi” and “Without a Net.” Ng explained that both of the directors will be present for discussion with the students after the films.

The ISP is hopeful this will be an event at De Anza for several years, and that more student groups will be involved in future events.