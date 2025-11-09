The voice of De Anza since 1967.

De Anza students respond to Prop 50 passing

How students voted in special election and their thoughts
Jamie Watt, La Voz Staff
November 9, 2025
Jamie Watt
De Anza students reflected on their voting experience and the impact of Proposition 50, which passed on Nov. 4 with 64.1% of the vote in California’s special election.

Proposition 50, the controversial redistricting response to Texas’s redistricting decision, was passed in California. While specific voting demographic statistics have not been released, De Anza students gave insight into their choices in this special election. 

Although Voting polls closed the evening of Nov. 4, many voters had already cast their ballots via mail-in and early voting. 

“I mailed in my ballot, voting yes on both Prop 50 and Measure A,” Braden Orozco, 24, psychology major, said. Orozco described his voting experience as “really smooth.”

Other students decided to get the full voting experience by dropping into local voting locations on Tuesday. 

“I voted in person on Tuesday. I did vote yes on Prop 50. It was also my first time voting in a special election,” Adi Ramirez, 21, animation major, said. 

“It was definitely a different experience for sure,” Ramirez said. Ramirez said she felt good getting to cast her vote. “It’s a nice feeling knowing our community is coming together.” 

De Anza students also shared their thoughts on Prop 50 itself and what they hope it can accomplish. 

“I’m very happy (Prop 50) passed,” Orozco said. “It will definitely help combat Texas’ redistricting. They didn’t even get to vote like we did. I think it ultimately helps give power back to the people.”

Ramirez described the relief of Prop 50 passing, citing the Trump administration’s actions as a reason for its passing. 

“I think it’s important we get a fair playing field in politics, and I think this helped that,” Ramirez said. 

While many young students were active in this year’s special election, others did not end up participating. 

“I actually did not vote; I didn’t make it to the polls on Tuesday,” Jenna Olmiala, 22, environmental science major, said. “I meant to vote, though, and was planning on voting yes on Prop 50.” 

Despite missing her opportunity to vote, Olmiala still celebrated the win for California. 

“I’m happy that it passed. I’m interested to see if there’s gonna be any retaliation from the right and how this might be opening people’s eyes about Trump’s decisions in the last couple of months,” Olmiala said. 

Despite its initial controversy, this redistricting decision was agreed upon by a majority of 64.1% of California voters.

About the Contributor
Jamie Watt
Jamie Watt, Staff Reporter
Hi, my name is Jamie and I’m passionate about all things art and how it can be used to tell stories. Throughout this quarter, I hope to improve my journalism skills in order to amplify and connect artistic voices.