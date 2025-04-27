How TEDx came to Foothill

A small crowd of friends, family and curious students begin to gather outside the Appreciation Hall at Foothill College on Thursday, April 17.

Harini Nagappan, 19, molecular and cellular biology major, is backstage, helping speakers through last minute nerves and final mic checks. A year and a half of planning and collaborating came down to this moment.

This is the night of the first-ever TEDxFoothill College event, “Small Wonders, Big Impacts” — a lineup featuring four student speakers and one faculty member. Two of the student speakers are also students at De Anza: Brian Sawaya, 19, mechanical engineering major, and Samay Rele, 18, political science major.

As a community college student, Sawaya chose to focus on how small choices, such as where you sit in class, can shape your academic path. His talk “The Truth of Luck, and How You Can Engineer Yours” challenged the idea that luck is purely random and instead told students to create their own opportunities by following three steps: exposure, intention and repeatability.

Nagappan is the student leader who took initiative to bring this globally recognized event to her own community college. As a sophomore in 2021, she gave a TEDx Talk at Los Altos High School on how stress manifests in the body.

“I still get comments about (my TEDx Talk) today,” Nagappan said. “It was such an impactful experience for me that obviously it had to come here.”

TEDx events are independently organized under a free license provided by TED. Event organizers have a strict set of guidelines to follow, and the first step is to acquire this license — a process that Nagappan said took nearly a year.

“They do a lot of thorough vetting to make sure you’re a real university, that this is gonna be a formal event and that their brand is gonna be held to the standard that it is,” Nagappan said.

To help with the process, Nagappan partnered with Foothill’s Associate Vice President Simon Pennington, who took on the technical side of this event, freeing Nagappan to focus on organizing the team and supporting the speakers.

“We help remove the barriers,” Pennington said. “(The) marketing team did the webpage and the invitation.”

Pennington said this event aligns with Foothill’s mission to integrate more experiential learning into the student experience.

“The students are very engaged here as they are at De Anza,” Pennington said. “We want to encourage students to take control. If you want to do an event, let’s do it.”

In charge of choosing the theme, Nagappan was inspired by a talk she heard the very first time she came to Foothill.

“It was (the) idea that the smallest things that you do make the biggest changes in someone else’s life, in a community, even the world,” Nagappan said.

With the theme set and the license finally acquired, it was time to find the speakers. Applications were open to students and staff, who were asked to submit a proposed title and a few key points they would discuss.

Thirty applications were received, and a small student group reviewed them and gave feedback on which ideas resonated most. From there, Nagappan narrowed the list down to the five final speakers.

After a year and a half of planning, Nagappan finally stood in front of an audience, the iconic TEDx sign glowing red behind her. Foothill’s first TEDx event was underway.

Opening up the night was Brian Sawaya, whose talk encouraged students to take full advantage of their time at Foothill.

“I wanted to help people and motivate them to reach new heights,” Sawaya said.

For Nagappan, TEDxFoothill College was about more than just sharing ideas; it was a chance to show what student leadership can achieve in a community college.

“This is one of the ways to make Foothill an even better institution than it already is,” Nagappan said. “Hopefully I’ve laid the groundwork for an even bigger event.”

Gallery | 4 Photos Aidai Boobekova Alisa Sonehara, 16, dual enrollment student at Foothill College and Palo Alto Middle College High School, shares how she turned pressure into meaningful purpose in her talk "From Pressure to Purpose: Creating Change Through Passion" on April 17. She discussed academic pressure and her experience creating the nonprofit DreamxDancers.