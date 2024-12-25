DASG offers space to take a break during finals with relaxing activities

The week before finals, most classrooms and community spaces were transformed into makeshift study rooms, atmospheres heavy with stress. However, in the Hinson Campus Center, students gathered for a de-stress cookie decorating and accessory making event hosted by the De Anza Student Government on Thursday, Dec. 5.

In conference rooms A and B, DASG representatives Michael Anderson, 18, engineering physics major and Ruben Alexander Basaribu, 18, economics major, offered students free hot cocoa.

Anderson said the event came together in a short amount of time, thanks to the efforts of DASG interns.

“Most of the interns spent their thanksgiving planning all this,” Anderson said. “It was pretty hectic.”

Following day one, which hosted therapy dogs in the Fireside room, the event marked the second and also last day of DASG’s De-Stress Week, going from 12:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Aroush Fatima, 17, computer science major, participated in the accessory making portion of the event. Beading kits, with color and letter beads, phone charm straps and earring hooks, were set up at multiple tables.

Fatima came in towards the end of the event after hearing about it from friends who attended earlier in the day, and said she wanted to make a bracelet with her name on it to relax.

“This event had a lot of people,” Fatima said. “I went to the dog therapy one (De-Stress event) yesterday … the dogs were so cute.”

Despite the last-minute nature of the event, Anderson shared he was still happy with how everything turned out.

”A lot of people went by and did activities,” Anderson said. “I think it went pretty well considering how it was not a big event.”

Both days of De-Stress Week hosted a wishing tree, displayed to the right of the conference room entrance for their second day.

”We also have a wishing tree for people to write down their resolutions, or maybe their dreams, whatever they want,” Basaribu said. “I wrote down … to transfer to New York University, hopefully.”

Anderson said DASG will likely hold De-Stress Week a week before finals next quarter, hosting more relaxing events.