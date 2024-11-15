DA Voices – What was the most impactful book you’ve read for school?

“DA Voices” is a recurring feature used to spotlight De Anza College’s diverse community voices. We ask the same question to different people and arrange their quotes so that readers can see varying points of view. This week, our reporter Katelyn Yoo asked, “What was the most impactful book you’ve read for school?”

Henry Keller, 21, an economics major, said that “The Old Man and The Sea” by Ernest Heminway impacted him deeply, as the story of an old fisherman’s battle with a giant marlin taught him the true cost of perseverance and struggle.

The novel revealed to him the difference between discipline and motivation, which enabled him to diligently save up and ultimately purchase his car.

“Motivation is a feeling. You can get fired up about something and then just … let it pass … but discipline is something else,” Keller said. “That’s when you capitalize on that feeling, you channel it … and restrict yourself in ways that make your goal more attainable.”

Jin Huang, 20, a computer science major, said that “The Little Prince” by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry taught her everything about love and friendship.

The story of a young prince’s journey through different worlds showed her the importance of looking beyond surface appearances and valuing what truly matters in relationships.

Huang said that the really mature type of love is not about needing people, but rather “it’s about loving the people (first) and then needing them.”

Miguel Sebastian Legaspi, 18, a film and television major, was most impacted by John Kwik’s book “Limitless.”

The book emphasized that the brain’s full potential is achieved when knowledge is coupled with action because simply knowing isn’t enough.

“People say that knowledge is power, but it’s not. Knowledge times action is equal to power,” Legaspi said.

Valerie Rios, 18, a marketing management major, said that “1984” by George Orwell opened her eyes to the impact of politics on society. A dystopian novel, set in a totalitarian regime where truth is manipulated and free thought is suppressed, resonated with her as it reflects today’s society

“There is a lot of correlation this book has with today’s society … especially with this recent presidential election,” Rios said. “Especially with some of the things our candidates have been saying about what they would do if elected president.”

Rios said this book has made her more open to discussing politics and engaging in debates to better understand different perspectives and what’s ahead in the coming years.

Maria Aniceto, 18, a law enforcement major, said Firoozeh Dumas’ “Funny in Farsi,” a memoir about the author’s experience immigrating from Iran and adapting to American culture, helps her feel understood as an immigrant from Mexico and supports her own adjustment to life in the U.S.

“When I first came here, I was so afraid of … everyone speaking English and I was the only one who spoke Spanish,” Aniceto said. “This book helps me to know more vocabulary and to learn more about English.”

Anna Cai, 18, a film and television major, said that “Adulting: How to Become a Grown-up in 468 Easy(ish) Steps” by Kelly Williams Brown, a practical guide to managing adult responsibilities, helped her navigate relationships with others.

“I learned that you should watch the words you say because it might hurt your loved ones,” Cai said. “It’s really important to control your emotions and don’t say things at that time because you’re angry, because it might really hurt that person you love.”