How to vote

As college students, we are put in a unique position. We are navigating life, trying to achieve huge personal goals and beginning to shape our futures. We are building our power in many ways, and voting is one of the most direct ways to do it. Voting is more than picking a candidate; it’s about making sure our voices are heard on issues that directly affect us.

According to Tufts’ Circle’s 2022 Youth Voter Turnout, only 22.1% of youth voted in California. Your vote matters, and here’s how you can get started.

If you are not registered to vote in this election you can start by registering now better late than never. Registration is straightforward and takes only a few minutes online. Here’s how:

Check your eligibility: Most states require that you be a U.S. citizen, 18 years old and meet residency requirements. Register online or by mail: In California, you can register online at registertovote.ca.gov. You will need to provide your California driver’s license or California identification card number, the last four digits of your social security number and your date of birth. You can always register by mail by downloading the National Mail Voter Registration Form, filling it out and mailing it in. Voting address: If you attend college away from home, decide if you want to register in your college town or your home state. Voting locally will allow you to participate in decisions that impact your campus and area. Check registration deadlines: In California, the deadline to register to vote for any election is 15 days before Election Day. Eligible voters can take advantage of same-day voter registration, however you’ll have to go to a specific location to do so. Verify registration: Verify your status again even if you believe you are already registered, particularly if you have recently moved.

Politicians make promises about issues during each election, such as student loans, climate change, jobs and healthcare. When we vote, we encourage policymakers to take our concerns seriously because they will know we are watching and need our support.

If you’re voting locally in Cupertino or Santa Clara County, check out La Voz’s election guide for insights into the candidates running for Cupertino City Council and Assembly District 26. These races directly impact our local community, so students need to understand the platforms and issues at stake.

Between studying, working part-time or full-time jobs and balancing a social life, voting may not be the first thing on our minds. However, getting registered, informed and casting a ballot is easier than you think.

Know the deadlines: Voting deadlines vary by state. For California check out Election Dates and Resources. Understand your options: If you cannot or do not want to vote in person you can opt-in for absentee voting or vote-by-mail programs. This can give you extra time to research candidates and issues. Research local issues: The presidential elections get the most attention, however local elections have a more immediate impact on our lives. Mayors, city councils and state legislators make decisions that influence campus funding, housing and social services. Check polling places: If you plan to vote in person, make sure you know where to go. Even if you are voting in the same state, your polling place may be different. For students voting in Santa Clara County, use the county’s voting center locator or check the official vote center list and schedule to find the closest polling place.

Register, show up and make your voice count.