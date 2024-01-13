“Chill” Vibes arrive at the Pride Center

After months of anticipation, the De Anza Pride Center finally welcomed their long-awaited fridge on Monday, Jan. 8. Originally slated for an October delivery, the fridge experienced a series of delays and adventures that left the pride center without a working fridge for over half a year.

The journey to acquire a new fridge was not an easy one. Set back by a lack of funds, the officer team worked hard to raise money for a fridge and other needs to improve their common space.

“[The fridge] was one of the things I was actually looking forward to in October,” Tiana Tran, 20, said. Tran has been part of the Pride Center’s community since its establishment in the 2022 fall quarter.

Tran reminisced about the days when their freezer could store the esteemed vegan ice cream she once enjoyed.

Oscar Cruz, 29, said he sees the fridge as a symbol of community sharing.

“It’s a great community in here, and if I bring a pizza, I’m gonna eat a slice and share the rest,” Cruz said.

However, not everyone was as impacted by the fridge’s arrival. Whitney Young, 27, said she didn’t notice it until it was pointed out to her. While inspecting the fridge during her interview, she said, “there’s a fridge now, and that’s pretty cool. I probably won’t be using it though”.

While the fridge remains nameless for now, plans for its makeover are already in motion. Tran envisions a fridge adorned with stickers and magnets so that “the fridge has a personality”.

Despite all the anticipation and disappointment, the fridge did finally arrive, cooling food and warming hearts. It has become a tangent symbol of the vibrant community that defines the Pride Center.

