The Bay Area has recently endured an atmospheric river storm that caused heavy rain showers and intense wind. Although the storms caused major flooding and damage to local communities, the thriving nature around the De Anza College campus has served as a silver lining.

In various places around campus, the plants and trees have become greener, flowers have started to bloom and new grass has sprouted. Below is a photo gallery showcasing the natural beauty of De Anza on Jan. 21.