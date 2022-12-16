Vintage Singers concert preparation1 min read

De Anza College’s Vintage Singers prepare for their concert on Dec. 3.

Rory Conlon
December 16, 2022

Watch De Anza College’s Vintage Singers prepare for their concert on Dec. 3. They sang three pieces: “Carol of the Bells,” “Hodie Christus Natus Est” and “Mary Did You Know?”