Ariana Grande’s “Thank u, next” explores self acceptance

Ariana Grande’s latest single “Thank u, next” is an ode to former boyfriends, as she thanks everyone in her life for the various lessons they’ve taught her, ultimately allowing her to move on in life and become a better person.

The list of former partners includes rapper Big Sean, dancer Ricky Alvarez, ex-fiancee Pete Davidson and the late Mac Miller.

Having shared a one year relationship with rapper Mac Miller who died on Sep. 7, Grande shares her condolences early in the track, with the lyrics, “Wish I could say, ‘Thank you’ to Malcolm, ’cause he was an angel.”

Grande proceeds with the chorus, probably the most important of all the song’s lyrics, “one taught me love, one taught me patience and one taught me pain — now I’m so amazing.”

This shows that Grande took away many valuable lessons from her former partners, and is eternally grateful for them.

“I’ve loved, and I’ve lost, but that’s not what I see. So, look what I’ve got, look what you’ve taught me, and for that, I say, ‘Thank you, next.’

Grande expresses in this song how grateful she is for the events in her life as she moves on.

The lyrics, “I know they say I move on too fast, but this one’s gon’ last, ’cause her name is Ari, and I’m so good with that,” continues to show how Grande is at peace with being her own soulmate.

“Thank U, Next” is not just another pop song or a diss-track, but rather an artistic modern-day love song that explores acceptance, inner-peace and gratitude.