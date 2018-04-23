The executive director of the California History Center encourages victims and witnesses of hate crimes or hate speech to attend part two of a three-part event series called Stand Up to Hate.

Tom Izu said, “I hope this helps students and people on campus become more comfortable with talking about hate speech.”

He said, he hopes students feel more comfortable talking about hate speech, and learn about the difference between hate and free speech.

People were feeling unsafe about the white supremacy posters around campus, Izu said. “It was a concern we wanted to address.”

This event will help students speak up about any issues they have on their minds, to encourage student discussion and to teach students how to overcome hate as a group together, Izu said.

This event will be open to anyone on campus Wednesday April 25 at 11:30 a.m. to 1:20 p.m. in the campus center, conference rooms A and B.